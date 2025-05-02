Table of contents
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
4:42 minutes
Problem 6.6.20a
Textbook Question
Cell Phones and Brain Cancer In a study of 420,095 cell phone users in Denmark, it was found that 135 developed cancer of the brain or nervous system. For those not using cell phones, there is a 0.000340 probability of a person developing cancer of the brain or nervous system. We therefore expect about 143 cases of such cancers in a group of 420,095 randomly selected people.
a. Find the probability of 135 or fewer cases of such cancers in a group of 420,095 people.
b. What do these results suggest about media reports that suggest cell phones cause cancer of the brain or nervous system?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of probability distribution to use. Since we are dealing with a large sample size (420,095 people) and a rare event (developing cancer), we can approximate the binomial distribution with a normal distribution. The binomial distribution has parameters n (number of trials) and p (probability of success). Here, n = 420,095 and p = 0.000340.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ) of the binomial distribution. The mean is given by μ = n * p, and the standard deviation is given by σ = sqrt(n * p * (1 - p)). Use these formulas to compute the mean and standard deviation.
Step 3: Convert the discrete binomial problem to a continuous normal approximation. To do this, apply the continuity correction by adjusting the value of 135 to 135.5 (adding 0.5 to account for the discrete-to-continuous transition).
Step 4: Standardize the value of 135.5 to a z-score using the formula z = (x - μ) / σ, where x is the value of interest (135.5), μ is the mean, and σ is the standard deviation. This z-score will allow us to find the cumulative probability using the standard normal distribution.
Step 5: Use a standard normal distribution table or a statistical software to find the cumulative probability corresponding to the calculated z-score. This cumulative probability represents the probability of 135 or fewer cases of cancer in the group. Compare this probability to the expected value (143 cases) to interpret whether the observed value (135 cases) is significantly different, and discuss whether the results support or refute the media reports about cell phones causing cancer.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability Distribution
A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. In this context, we can use the binomial distribution to model the number of cancer cases among cell phone users, where each user has a fixed probability of developing cancer. Understanding this distribution is crucial for calculating the likelihood of observing 135 or fewer cases in the sample of 420,095.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about a population based on sample data. In this scenario, we can formulate a null hypothesis that cell phone usage does not affect the probability of developing brain cancer. By comparing the observed number of cases (135) to the expected number (143), we can assess whether the difference is statistically significant, which informs the discussion on media reports regarding cell phone safety.
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance indicates whether the results observed in a study are likely due to chance or if they reflect a true effect. In this case, determining if the number of brain cancer cases among cell phone users is significantly different from what would be expected based on the general population's cancer rate is essential. If the observed cases are not statistically significant, it suggests that the media reports may overstate the risk associated with cell phone usage.
