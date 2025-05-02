Cell Phones and Brain Cancer In a study of 420,095 cell phone users in Denmark, it was found that 135 developed cancer of the brain or nervous system. For those not using cell phones, there is a 0.000340 probability of a person developing cancer of the brain or nervous system. We therefore expect about 143 cases of such cancers in a group of 420,095 randomly selected people.

a. Find the probability of 135 or fewer cases of such cancers in a group of 420,095 people.

b. What do these results suggest about media reports that suggest cell phones cause cancer of the brain or nervous system?