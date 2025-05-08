Kiosks Yolanda opened a new fast food restaurant. From her first customer, Yolanda kept track of the time a patron needed to wait from the time placing the order to the time the customer received his/her order. Because she was unhappy with the wait time, she invested in Kiosks to take orders with the goal of decreasing wait times. In a random sample of 20 customers, it was found the wait time was 52.3 seconds.

e. Obtain 2000 simple random samples of size n=20 from the 10_3A_4 population data. Compute the mean wait time for each sample. That is, build a null model. What does each mean represent? Use the 2000 simple random samples to obtain a P-value for the hypothesis and judge whether the evidence suggests wait times have decreased. Provide an interpretation of the P-value and state a conclusion.