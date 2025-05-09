Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
6:32 minutes
Problem 9.3.12a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–16, use the listed paired sample data, and assume that the samples are simple random samples and that the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
Heights of Presidents A popular theory is that presidential candidates have an advantage if they are taller than their main opponents. Listed are heights (cm) of presidents along with the heights of their main opponents (from Data Set 22 “Presidents” in Appendix B).
a. Use the sample data with a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that for the population of heights of presidents and their main opponents, the differences have a mean greater than 0 cm.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the differences between the heights of presidents and their main opponents for each pair. For example, for the first pair, the difference is 185 - 171 = 14 cm. Repeat this for all pairs in the dataset.
Step 2: Compute the mean of the differences obtained in Step 1. This involves summing all the differences and dividing by the number of pairs.
Step 3: Compute the standard deviation of the differences. Use the formula for standard deviation: \( \sigma = \sqrt{\frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}{n-1}} \), where \( x_i \) are the individual differences, \( \bar{x} \) is the mean of the differences, and \( n \) is the number of pairs.
Step 4: Perform a one-sample t-test to test the claim that the mean difference is greater than 0. The test statistic is calculated using \( t = \frac{\bar{x} - \mu}{s / \sqrt{n}} \), where \( \bar{x} \) is the sample mean, \( \mu \) is the hypothesized mean (0 in this case), \( s \) is the sample standard deviation, and \( n \) is the sample size.
Step 5: Compare the calculated t-value from Step 4 to the critical t-value at a significance level of 0.05 and degrees of freedom \( n-1 \). If the calculated t-value is greater than the critical t-value, reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the mean difference is greater than 0 cm.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Paired Sample Data
Paired sample data involves two related groups where each member of one group is matched with a member of another group. In this context, the heights of presidents and their main opponents are paired, allowing for a direct comparison of their heights. This method is useful for controlling variability and focusing on the differences between the two related samples.
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine if there is enough evidence to reject a null hypothesis in favor of an alternative hypothesis. In this case, the null hypothesis states that the mean difference in heights is less than or equal to 0 cm, while the alternative hypothesis posits that the mean difference is greater than 0 cm. The significance level of 0.05 indicates the threshold for determining statistical significance.
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, indicating that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. The assumption that the differences in heights are approximately normally distributed is crucial for applying certain statistical tests, such as the t-test, which relies on this property to make inferences about the population from the sample data.
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
