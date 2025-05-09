In Exercises 5–16, use the listed paired sample data, and assume that the samples are simple random samples and that the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.





Heights of Presidents A popular theory is that presidential candidates have an advantage if they are taller than their main opponents. Listed are heights (cm) of presidents along with the heights of their main opponents (from Data Set 22 “Presidents” in Appendix B).





a. Use the sample data with a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that for the population of heights of presidents and their main opponents, the differences have a mean greater than 0 cm.



