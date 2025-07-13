In Exercises 13–18, test the claim about the difference between two population variances σ₁² and σ₂² at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.





Claim: σ₁² ≠ σ₂²; α = 0.05.

Sample statistics: s₁² = 245, n₁ = 31 and s₂² = 112, n₂ = 28