You want to purchase one of the new Altima. You randomly select 400 dealerships across the United States and find a mean of $25,000 and sample standard deviation of $2500. Construct and interpret a 94% confidence interval for the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima.
(24996.25, 25003.75); We are 94% confident that the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima falls between $24996.25 and $25003.75.
(24999.25, 25000.24); We are 94% confident that the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima falls between $24999.25 and $25000.24.
(24984.912, 25015.088); We are 94% confident that the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima falls between $24984.912 and $25015.088.
(24764.25, 25235.75); We are 94% confident that the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima falls between $24764.25 and $25235.75.