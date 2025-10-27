"Designing an Experiment Researchers want to know ifthere is a link between hypertension (high blood pressure) andconsumption of salt. Past studies have indicated that theconsumption of fruits and vegetables offsets the negative impactof salt consumption. It is also known that there is quite a bit ofperson-to-person variability in the ability of the body to processand eliminate salt. However, no method exists for identifyingindividuals who have a higher ability to process salt. The U.S.Department of Agriculture recommends that daily intake of saltshould not exceed 2400 milligrams (mg). The researchers wantto keep the design simple, so they choose to conduct their studyusing a completely randomized design.
How many treatments would you recommend? Why?"