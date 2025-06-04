Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
1:22 minutes
Problem 5.RE.28
Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–32, the random variable x is normally distributed with mean mu=74 and standard deviation sigma=8. Find the indicated probability.
P(x < 55)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves a normal distribution with a mean (μ) of 74 and a standard deviation (σ) of 8. The goal is to find the probability P(x < 55).
Step 2: Standardize the value of x = 55 using the z-score formula: z = (x - μ) / σ. Substitute the given values into the formula: z = (55 - 74) / 8.
Step 3: Simplify the z-score formula to calculate the z-value. This will give you the standardized value corresponding to x = 55.
Step 4: Use a standard normal distribution table (z-table) or a statistical software/tool to find the cumulative probability corresponding to the calculated z-value. This cumulative probability represents P(x < 55).
Step 5: Interpret the result. The cumulative probability obtained from the z-table or software is the probability that the random variable x is less than 55 in the given normal distribution.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (mu) and standard deviation (sigma). It is symmetric around the mean, meaning that approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation from the mean, and about 95% falls within two standard deviations. This distribution is fundamental in statistics for modeling real-world phenomena.
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores allow for the comparison of scores from different normal distributions and are essential for finding probabilities in a standard normal distribution table.
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Probability Calculation
Probability calculation in the context of a normal distribution involves determining the likelihood of a random variable falling within a certain range. This is often done using Z-scores to convert the values into a standard normal distribution, where probabilities can be easily found using statistical tables or software. For the question at hand, calculating P(x < 55) requires finding the Z-score for x = 55 and then using it to find the corresponding probability.
07:09
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
