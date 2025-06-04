Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
0:51 minutes
Problem 5.RE.21
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–26, find the indicated probability using the standard normal distribution. If convenient, use technology to find the probability.
P(z < 1.28)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the probability that the standard normal variable z is less than 1.28, denoted as P(z < 1.28). The standard normal distribution has a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1.
Step 2: Recall that the cumulative distribution function (CDF) of the standard normal distribution gives the probability that z is less than or equal to a given value. In this case, we are looking for the CDF value at z = 1.28.
Step 3: Use a standard normal distribution table (z-table) or technology (such as a calculator or statistical software) to find the cumulative probability corresponding to z = 1.28. Locate the row and column in the z-table that correspond to 1.28, or input the value into a software tool.
Step 4: Interpret the result from the z-table or technology. The value obtained represents the area under the standard normal curve to the left of z = 1.28, which is the probability P(z < 1.28).
Step 5: If using technology, ensure the input is correct (e.g., using a function like norm.cdf(1.28) in Python or a similar function in other software). Verify the result matches the expected value from the z-table for accuracy.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:51s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the variable Z, which allows for the calculation of probabilities and percentiles for any normal distribution by standardizing values. This distribution is symmetric and bell-shaped, making it a fundamental concept in statistics for understanding how data is distributed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean, allowing for comparison across different datasets and facilitating the use of the standard normal distribution for probability calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Cumulative Probability
Cumulative probability refers to the probability that a random variable takes on a value less than or equal to a specific value. In the context of the standard normal distribution, it is represented by the area under the curve to the left of a given Z-score. This concept is crucial for finding probabilities associated with specific Z-scores, such as P(z < 1.28), which can be determined using standard normal distribution tables or technology.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning