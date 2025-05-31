Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
3:36 minutes
Problem 5.3.39
Textbook Question
Bags of Baby Carrots The weights of bags of baby carrots are normally distributed, with a mean of 32 ounces and a standard deviation of 0.36 ounce. Bags in the upper 4.5% are too heavy and must be repackaged. What is the most a bag of baby carrots can weigh and not need to be repackaged?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key parameters of the normal distribution: the mean (μ = 32 ounces) and the standard deviation (σ = 0.36 ounces). The problem asks for the maximum weight a bag can have and not be in the upper 4.5% of the distribution.
Determine the z-score corresponding to the upper 4.5% of the normal distribution. Since the upper 4.5% corresponds to the top tail of the distribution, find the z-score for the cumulative probability of 1 - 0.045 = 0.955 using a z-table or statistical software.
Use the z-score formula to relate the z-score to the weight (X): z = (X - μ) / σ. Rearrange this formula to solve for X: X = μ + z * σ.
Substitute the known values into the formula: μ = 32, σ = 0.36, and the z-score obtained in the previous step. This will give the maximum weight a bag can have without being in the upper 4.5%.
Interpret the result: The calculated weight represents the threshold above which bags are considered too heavy and must be repackaged.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In this context, the weights of bags of baby carrots follow a normal distribution, which allows us to use statistical methods to determine probabilities and thresholds.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this scenario, the Z-score will help identify the weight threshold above which the top 4.5% of bags fall, indicating the maximum weight a bag can have without needing repackaging.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Percentiles
Percentiles are measures that indicate the value below which a given percentage of observations in a group of observations falls. For example, the 95th percentile is the value below which 95% of the data points lie. In this question, we need to find the weight corresponding to the 95th percentile to determine the maximum weight a bag can have before it is considered too heavy.
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning