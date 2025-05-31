Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In this context, the weights of bags of baby carrots follow a normal distribution, which allows us to use statistical methods to determine probabilities and thresholds. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities

Z-Score A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this scenario, the Z-score will help identify the weight threshold above which the top 4.5% of bags fall, indicating the maximum weight a bag can have without needing repackaging. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator