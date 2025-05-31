Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 5.4.38a
Ice Cream The weights of ice cream cartons are normally distributed with a mean weight of 10 ounces and a standard deviation of 0.5 ounce.
a. What is the probability that a randomly selected carton has a weight greater than 10.21 ounces?
Step 1: Identify the key parameters of the normal distribution. The mean (μ) is 10 ounces, and the standard deviation (σ) is 0.5 ounces. The problem asks for the probability that a randomly selected carton has a weight greater than 10.21 ounces.
Step 2: Standardize the value 10.21 ounces to a z-score using the formula: , where x is the value of interest (10.21), μ is the mean (10), and σ is the standard deviation (0.5).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the z-score formula: . Simplify the calculation to find the z-score.
Step 4: Use a standard normal distribution table or a statistical software to find the cumulative probability corresponding to the calculated z-score. This gives the probability that a randomly selected carton has a weight less than 10.21 ounces.
Step 5: Subtract the cumulative probability from 1 to find the probability that a randomly selected carton has a weight greater than 10.21 ounces, as the problem specifically asks for the probability of being greater than this value.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, depicting that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In this context, the weights of ice cream cartons follow a normal distribution with a mean of 10 ounces and a standard deviation of 0.5 ounces.
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this scenario, calculating the Z-score for a weight of 10.21 ounces will help determine how many standard deviations away this weight is from the mean, which is essential for finding the corresponding probability.
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Probability Calculation
Probability calculation in statistics involves determining the likelihood of a specific event occurring. For normally distributed data, this often requires using Z-scores and standard normal distribution tables (or software) to find the area under the curve that corresponds to the event. In this case, we need to calculate the probability that a randomly selected carton weighs more than 10.21 ounces by finding the area to the right of the calculated Z-score.
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
