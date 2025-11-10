"Living Alone? In 2000, 58% of females aged 15 or older lived alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. A sociologist tests whether this percentage is different today by conducting a random sample of 500 females aged 15 and older and finds that 285 are living alone. Is there sufficient evidence to conclude the proportion has changed since 2000?

a. What is the variable of interest in this study? Is it qualitative with two outcomes? Explain."