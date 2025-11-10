Statistics in the Media A headline read, “More Than Half of Americans Say Federal Taxes Too High.” The headline was based on a random sample of 1026 adult Americans in which 534 stated the amount of federal tax they have to pay is too high. Is this an accurate headline?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"Living Alone? In 2000, 58% of females aged 15 or older lived alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. A sociologist tests whether this percentage is different today by conducting a random sample of 500 females aged 15 and older and finds that 285 are living alone. Is there sufficient evidence to conclude the proportion has changed since 2000?
a. What is the variable of interest in this study? Is it qualitative with two outcomes? Explain."
Key Concepts
Variable of Interest
Qualitative Variable with Two Outcomes
Proportion and Hypothesis Testing
Ghosts The following table summarizes results from a Pew Research Center survey in which subjects were asked whether they had seen or been in the presence of a ghost. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that gender is independent of response. Does the conclusion change if the significance level is changed to 0.05?
Sleeping Patterns of Pregnant Women A random sample of 150 pregnant women indicated that 81 napped at least twice per week. Do a majority of pregnant women nap at least twice a week? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance.
Source: National Sleep Foundation.
[NW] Government Waste Gallup News Service conducted a survey of 1017 American adolts aged 18 years or older. The respondents were asked, “Of every tax dollar that goes to the federal government in Washington, D.C., do you believe 51 cents or more are wasted?” Of the 1017 individuals surveyed, 35% indicated that 51 cents or more is wasted. Gallup reported that 35% of all adolt Americans 18 years or older believe the federal government wastes at least 51 cents of each dollar spent, with a margin of error of 4% and a 95% level of confidence.
What can be inferred from this survey?
"Living Alone? In 2000, 58% of females aged 15 or older lived alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. A sociologist tests whether this percentage is different today by conducting a random sample of 500 females aged 15 and older and finds that 285 are living alone. Is there sufficient evidence to conclude the proportion has changed since 2000?
b. What is the goal of the research?"
"Political Pundits [See Problem 4 in Section 10.2A.] In his book, “The Signal and the Noise,” Nate Silver analyzed 733 predictions made by experts regarding political events. Of the 733 predictions, 338 were mostly true.
e. Determine the P-value based on the model from part (d).
f. Interpret the P-value."
"Blind Emotion [See Problem 11 in Section 10.2A.] When the area of the brain responsible for vision is destroyed, individuals experience cortical blindness. Patients with cortical blindness are unaware of any visual stimulus including light. In a 52-year-old male patient with cortical blindness (as a result of two strokes within a 38-day timeframe), a series of visual stimuli were presented on a computer screen. The patient was given two choices for each stimulus and asked to report what was on the screen. The patient’s responses were recorded by an individual who could not see the contents on the screen.
a. An initial baseline test was conducted by presenting black squares and circles on the white background of the screen. The patient correctly “guessed” the item on the screen in 90 of the 200 trials. Researchers concluded the patient’s performance was not statistically different from chance. Explain what this means using the language of hypothesis testing.
"