Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:19 minutes
Problem 13.7.4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, use the following sequence of political party affiliations of recent presidents of the United States, where R represents Republican and D represents Democrat.
Good Sample? Given the sequence of data, if we fail to reject randomness, does it follow that the sampling method is suitable for statistical methods? Explain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The sequence provided represents the political party affiliations of recent U.S. presidents, where 'R' stands for Republican and 'D' stands for Democrat. The question asks whether failing to reject randomness implies that the sampling method is suitable for statistical methods.
Step 2: Define randomness in the context of the sequence. Randomness means that the sequence does not exhibit any predictable pattern or bias. Statistical methods often assume randomness in the data to ensure unbiased and valid results.
Step 3: Consider the implications of failing to reject randomness. If a statistical test (e.g., runs test) is conducted and we fail to reject the null hypothesis of randomness, it suggests that the sequence does not show evidence of a systematic pattern or bias.
Step 4: Evaluate the suitability of the sampling method. Failing to reject randomness indicates that the sequence can be treated as random for statistical purposes. However, randomness alone does not guarantee that the sampling method is suitable; other factors, such as representativeness and independence, must also be considered.
Step 5: Conclude the analysis. If the sequence is random and other assumptions of statistical methods (e.g., independence and representativeness) are met, then the sampling method can be considered suitable for statistical analysis. Otherwise, further investigation into the sampling method is needed.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Randomness
Randomness refers to the lack of pattern or predictability in events. In statistics, a random sample is one where each member of the population has an equal chance of being selected. This concept is crucial for ensuring that the sample accurately represents the population, allowing for valid inferences and conclusions to be drawn from the data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Sampling Method
A sampling method is the process used to select individuals from a population to participate in a study. Common methods include random sampling, stratified sampling, and systematic sampling. The choice of sampling method affects the validity of the results; a suitable method should minimize bias and ensure that the sample reflects the diversity of the population.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Statistical Inference
Statistical inference involves using data from a sample to make conclusions about a larger population. This process relies on the assumption that the sample is representative of the population. If randomness is not rejected, it suggests that the sample may be suitable for statistical methods, allowing researchers to generalize findings and make predictions based on the data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice