In Exercises 5–8, use the runs test with a significance level of α = 0.05. (All data are listed in order by row.)





Odd and Even Digits in Pi A New York Times article about the calculation of decimal places of π noted that “mathematicians are pretty sure that the digits of π are indistinguishable from any random sequence.” Given below are the first 25 decimal places of π. Test for randomness in the way that odd (O) and even (E) digits occur in the sequence. Based on the result, does the statement from the New York Times appear to be accurate?



