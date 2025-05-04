Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 13.6.13
Textbook Question
Appendix B Data Sets
In Exercises 13–16, use the data in Appendix B to test for rank correlation with a 0.05 significance level.
Taxis Refer to Data Set 32 “Taxis” in Appendix B and use the distances (miles) and tip amounts (dollars) of all of the rides. Is there sufficient evidence to support the claim that there is a correlation between the distance of the ride and the tip amount? Does it appear that riders base their tips on the distance of the ride?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with testing for a rank correlation between two variables: the distance of the ride (in miles) and the tip amount (in dollars). The goal is to determine if there is sufficient evidence to support the claim that these two variables are correlated, using a significance level of 0.05.
Step 2: Organize the data. Retrieve the data for distances and tip amounts from Data Set 32 'Taxis' in Appendix B. Rank the data for both variables separately, assigning ranks to each value. If there are tied values, assign the average rank to the tied values.
Step 3: Calculate the rank differences. For each pair of data points (distance and tip), compute the difference between the ranks of the two variables, denoted as \( d_i \). Then, square these differences to obtain \( d_i^2 \).
Step 4: Compute Spearman's rank correlation coefficient. Use the formula \( r_s = 1 - \frac{6 \sum d_i^2}{n(n^2 - 1)} \), where \( n \) is the number of data pairs. Substitute the values of \( \sum d_i^2 \) and \( n \) into the formula to calculate \( r_s \).
Step 5: Perform the hypothesis test. The null hypothesis \( H_0 \) states that there is no rank correlation (\( \rho = 0 \)), and the alternative hypothesis \( H_1 \) states that there is a rank correlation (\( \rho \neq 0 \)). Compare the calculated \( r_s \) to the critical value from the Spearman rank correlation table at a significance level of 0.05. If \( |r_s| \) exceeds the critical value, reject \( H_0 \); otherwise, fail to reject \( H_0 \). Conclude whether there is sufficient evidence to support the claim of a correlation between distance and tip amount.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rank Correlation
Rank correlation measures the strength and direction of the relationship between two ranked variables. The most common method is Spearman's rank correlation coefficient, which assesses how well the relationship between two variables can be described using a monotonic function. This is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions of parametric tests, such as normality.
Correlation Coefficient
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether a result is statistically significant. In this context, a significance level of 0.05 indicates that there is a 5% risk of concluding that a correlation exists when there is none (Type I error). It helps researchers decide whether to reject the null hypothesis, which states that no correlation exists.
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Correlation vs. Causation
Correlation refers to a statistical relationship between two variables, indicating that they tend to vary together. However, correlation does not imply causation; just because two variables are correlated does not mean that one causes the other. In the context of the question, while a correlation between ride distance and tip amount may be found, it does not necessarily mean that longer rides cause higher tips.
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
