9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
6:53 minutes
Problem 13.3.11
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–12, refer to the sample data from the given exercises in Section 13-2. Use the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test for the claim about the median of a population.
Exercise 15 “Cotinine in Smokers”
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test. This is a non-parametric test used to compare paired data and test a claim about the median of a population. It is particularly useful when the data does not follow a normal distribution.
Step 2: Identify the paired sample data from Exercise 15 'Cotinine in Smokers'. Ensure you have the differences between paired observations (e.g., before and after measurements or two related conditions). Calculate these differences.
Step 3: Rank the absolute values of the differences from smallest to largest, ignoring the sign of the differences. Assign ranks to each difference, and if there are ties, assign the average rank to the tied values.
Step 4: Restore the signs to the ranks based on the original differences (positive or negative). Then, calculate the sum of the positive ranks and the sum of the negative ranks.
Step 5: Use the smaller of the two sums (positive or negative ranks) as the test statistic. Compare this test statistic to the critical value from the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test table for the given sample size and significance level. Determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis based on this comparison.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test
The Wilcoxon signed-ranks test is a non-parametric statistical test used to compare two related samples or matched observations. It assesses whether their population mean ranks differ, making it suitable for situations where the data does not meet the assumptions of normality required for parametric tests. This test is particularly useful for analyzing paired data, such as before-and-after measurements.
Median
The median is a measure of central tendency that represents the middle value of a dataset when it is ordered from least to greatest. Unlike the mean, the median is less affected by outliers and skewed data, making it a robust indicator of the dataset's central point. In the context of the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test, the focus is on comparing the medians of two related groups.
Guided course
03:26
Calculating the Median
Non-parametric Tests
Non-parametric tests are statistical methods that do not assume a specific distribution for the data, making them applicable to a wide range of datasets. These tests are particularly useful when the sample size is small or when the data violates the assumptions of parametric tests, such as normality. The Wilcoxon signed-ranks test is an example of a non-parametric test, allowing for analysis without the need for normally distributed data.
