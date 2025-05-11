Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test The Wilcoxon signed-ranks test is a non-parametric statistical test used to compare two related samples or matched observations. It assesses whether their population mean ranks differ, making it suitable for situations where the data does not meet the assumptions of normality required for parametric tests. This test is particularly useful for analyzing paired data, such as before-and-after measurements.

Median The median is a measure of central tendency that represents the middle value of a dataset when it is ordered from least to greatest. Unlike the mean, the median is less affected by outliers and skewed data, making it a robust indicator of the dataset's central point. In the context of the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test, the focus is on comparing the medians of two related groups.