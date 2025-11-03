Make a confidence interval for given the following values.
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
A health clinic is studying the effectiveness of a new flu vaccine. In a random sample of 80 patients who received the vaccine, 68 did not get the flu during the season. Make a 99% confidence interval for the true proportion of vaccinated individuals who are protected from the flu.
We are ___%% confident that between (––––,––––) of vaccinated individuals are protected from the flu.
"Finding p^ and q^ In Exercises 3–6, let p be the population proportion for the situation. Find point estimates of p and q.
Tax Fraud In a survey of 1040 U.S. adults, 62 have had someone impersonate them to try to claim tax refunds. (Adapted from Pew Research Center)"
"Finding p^ and q^ In Exercises 3–6, let p be the population proportion for the situation. Find point estimates of p and q.
Social Security In a survey of 351 retired Americans, 200 said that they rely on Social Security as major source of income. (Adapted from Gallup)"
In Problems 13–16, construct a confidence interval for p₁ - p₂ at the given level of confidence.
x₁ = 109, n₁ = 475, x₂ = 78, n₂ = 325, 99% confidence
In Problems 13–16, construct a confidence interval for p₁ - p₂ at the given level of confidence.
x₁ = 804, n₁ = 874, x₂ = 892, n₂ = 954, 95% confidence
Reading Rates The reading speed of second-grade students is approximately normal, with a mean of 90 words per minute (wpm) and a standard deviation of 10 wpm.
f. There is a 5% chance that the mean reading speed of a random sample of 20 second-grade students will exceed what value?