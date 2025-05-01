Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Multiple Choice
A health clinic is studying the effectiveness of a new flu vaccine. In a random sample of 80 patients who received the vaccine, 68 did not get the flu during the season. Make a 99% confidence interval for the true proportion of vaccinated individuals who are protected from the flu.
We are ___%% confident that between (––––,––––) of vaccinated individuals are protected from the flu.
A
We are confident that between of vaccinated individuals are protected from the flu.
B
We are 99% confident that between of vaccinated individuals are protected from the flu.
C
We are 99% confident that between of vaccinated individuals are protected from the flu.
D
We are 99% confident that between of vaccinated individuals are protected from the flu.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the sample proportion (p̂). The sample proportion is calculated as the number of successes (patients who did not get the flu) divided by the total sample size. Use the formula: p̂ = x / n, where x = 68 and n = 80.
Step 2: Calculate the standard error (SE) for the sample proportion. The formula for the standard error is: SE = sqrt((p̂ * (1 - p̂)) / n). Substitute the value of p̂ from Step 1 and n = 80 into this formula.
Step 3: Determine the critical value (z*) for a 99% confidence level. For a 99% confidence interval, the critical value corresponds to the z-score that leaves 0.5% in each tail of the standard normal distribution. This value can be found in a z-table or using statistical software.
Step 4: Compute the margin of error (ME). The margin of error is calculated using the formula: ME = z* * SE. Substitute the values of z* from Step 3 and SE from Step 2 into this formula.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval. The confidence interval is given by: (p̂ - ME, p̂ + ME). Substitute the values of p̂ from Step 1 and ME from Step 4 to find the lower and upper bounds of the interval.
