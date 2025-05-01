Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Multiple Choice
Make a confidence interval for given the following values.
A
B
C
D
1
Step 1: Identify the given values. Here, the sample proportion (p̂) is 0.15, the sample size (n) is 60, and the confidence level (C) is 90%. These values will be used to calculate the confidence interval for the population proportion (p).
Step 2: Calculate the standard error (SE) of the sample proportion using the formula: SE = sqrt((p̂ * (1 - p̂)) / n). Substitute the given values into the formula to compute the standard error.
Step 3: Determine the critical value (z*) for a 90% confidence level. For a two-tailed confidence interval, find the z-score that corresponds to the middle 90% of the standard normal distribution. This can be found using a z-table or statistical software.
Step 4: Calculate the margin of error (ME) using the formula: ME = z* * SE. Multiply the critical value (z*) by the standard error (SE) to find the margin of error.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval using the formula: CI = (p̂ - ME, p̂ + ME). Subtract the margin of error from the sample proportion to find the lower bound, and add the margin of error to the sample proportion to find the upper bound. This gives the confidence interval for the population proportion.
