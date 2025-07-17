Make a confidence interval for given the following values.
A health clinic is studying the effectiveness of a new flu vaccine. In a random sample of 80 patients who received the vaccine, 68 did not get the flu during the season. Make a 99% confidence interval for the true proportion of vaccinated individuals who are protected from the flu.
We are ___%% confident that between (––––,––––) of vaccinated individuals are protected from the flu.
"Finding p^ and q^ In Exercises 3–6, let p be the population proportion for the situation. Find point estimates of p and q.
Tax Fraud In a survey of 1040 U.S. adults, 62 have had someone impersonate them to try to claim tax refunds. (Adapted from Pew Research Center)"
Over the first days of the semester, one student is late to class on days. Find the margin of error for a confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.
Over the first days of the semester, one student is late to class on days. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.
A previous study found that your school consists of 60% White/Caucasian students. You want the 98% confidence interval for the proportion of White/Caucasian students to be no more than .05 away from the true proportion. How many students must you include in a sample to create this confidence interval?