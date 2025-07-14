Performing a Two-Sample F-Test In Exercises 19–26, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the test statistic F, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.





U.S. History Assessment Tests A state school administrator claims that the standard deviations of U.S. history assessment test scores for eighth-grade students are the same in Districts 1 and 2. A sample of 10 test scores from District 1 has a standard deviation of 30.9 points, and a sample of 13 test scores from District 2 has a standard deviation of 27.2 points. At α=0.01, can you reject the administrator’s claim? (Adapted from National Center for Education Statistics)