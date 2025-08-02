In Exercises 1–4, classify the two samples as independent or dependent and justify your answer.
Sample 1: The fuel efficiencies of 12 cars
Sample 2: The fuel efficiencies of the same 12 cars using an alternative fuel
In Exercises 1–4, classify the two samples as independent or dependent and justify your answer.
Sample 1: The weights of 45 oranges
Sample 2: The weights of 40 grapefruits
Take this quiz as you would take a quiz in class. After you are done, check your work against the answers given in the back of the book.For each exercise, perform the steps below.
a. Identify the claim and state Ho and Ha
b. Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed, and whether to use a z-test or a t-test. Explain your reasoning.
c. Find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s).
d. Find the appropriate standardized test statistic.
e. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
f. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
A music teacher claims that the mean scores on a music assessment test for eighth grade students in public and private schools are equal. The mean score for 13 randomly selected public school students is 146 with a standard deviation of 49, and the mean score for 15 randomly selected private school students is 160 with a standard deviation of 42. At α=0.1, can you reject the teacher’s claim? Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are equal. (Adapted from National Center for Education Statistics)
A demographics researcher claims that the mean household income in a recent year is different for native-born households and foreign-born households. A sample of 18 native-born households has a mean household income of $69,474 and a standard deviation of $21,249. A sample of 21 foreign-born households has a mean household income of $64,900 and a standard deviation of $17,896. At α=0.01, can you support the demographics researcher’s claim? Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are not equal. (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)
Performing a Two-Sample F-Test In Exercises 19–26, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the test statistic F, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
U.S. History Assessment Tests A state school administrator claims that the standard deviations of U.S. history assessment test scores for eighth-grade students are the same in Districts 1 and 2. A sample of 10 test scores from District 1 has a standard deviation of 30.9 points, and a sample of 13 test scores from District 2 has a standard deviation of 27.2 points. At α=0.01, can you reject the administrator’s claim? (Adapted from National Center for Education Statistics)
Annual Salaries An employment information service claims that the standard deviation of the annual salaries for public relations managers is less in Louisiana than in Florida. You select a sample of public relations managers from each state. The results of each survey are shown in the figure. At α=0.05, can you support the service’s claim? (Adapted from America’s Career InfoNet)
In Exercises 17–20, (a) identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the test statistic F, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
[APPLET] An instructor claims that the variance of SAT evidence-based reading and writing scores is different than the variance of SAT math scores. The table shows the SAT evidence-based reading and writing scores for 12 randomly selected students and the SAT math scores for 12 randomly selected students. At α=0.01, can you support the instructor’s claim?
[APPLET] The table shows the credit scores for 12 randomly selected adults who are considered high-risk borrowers before and two years after they attend a personal finance seminar. At α=0.01, is there enough evidence to support the claim that the personal finance seminar helps adults increase their credit scores? Assume the populations are normally distributed.