11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
3:02 minutes
Problem 10.1.29
Textbook Question
Appendix B Data Sets
In Exercises 29–32, use the data from Appendix B to construct a scatterplot, find the value of the linear correlation coefficient r, and find either the P-value or the critical values of r from Table A-6 using a significance level of α = 0.05. Determine whether there is sufficient evidence to support the claim of a linear correlation between the two variables.
Taxis Repeat Exercise 15 using all of the time/tip data from the 703 taxi rides listed in Data Set 32 “Taxis” from Appendix B. Compare the results to those found in Exercise 15.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Extract the data for time and tip from Data Set 32 'Taxis' in Appendix B. Ensure you have all 703 data points for the analysis.
Step 2: Construct a scatterplot by plotting the time (independent variable) on the x-axis and the tip (dependent variable) on the y-axis. This will help visualize the relationship between the two variables.
Step 3: Calculate the linear correlation coefficient (r) using the formula: r = (Σ((x - x̄)(y - ȳ))) / (sqrt(Σ(x - x̄)^2) * sqrt(Σ(y - ȳ)^2)), where x̄ and ȳ are the means of the time and tip data, respectively.
Step 4: Determine the critical values of r from Table A-6 for a significance level of α = 0.05 and the appropriate degrees of freedom (df = n - 2, where n is the number of data points). Alternatively, calculate the P-value for the observed r.
Step 5: Compare the calculated r value to the critical values or the P-value to α. If |r| > critical value or P-value < α, conclude that there is sufficient evidence to support the claim of a linear correlation. Otherwise, conclude that there is insufficient evidence. Finally, compare these results to those found in Exercise 15 to identify any differences or similarities.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Scatterplot
A scatterplot is a graphical representation of two variables, where each point represents an observation in the dataset. It helps visualize the relationship between the variables, indicating whether a correlation exists. The pattern of the points can suggest the strength and direction of the relationship, making it a fundamental tool in exploratory data analysis.
Linear Correlation Coefficient (r)
The linear correlation coefficient, denoted as r, quantifies the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. Its value ranges from -1 to 1, where 1 indicates a perfect positive correlation, -1 indicates a perfect negative correlation, and 0 indicates no correlation. Understanding r is crucial for assessing the degree of association between the variables in the dataset.
P-value and Significance Level
The P-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the significance of results in hypothesis testing. It indicates the probability of observing the data, or something more extreme, if the null hypothesis is true. A significance level (α), often set at 0.05, is the threshold for deciding whether to reject the null hypothesis, providing a basis for concluding whether a linear correlation is statistically significant.
