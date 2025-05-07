Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rank Correlation Coefficient The rank correlation coefficient, often represented by Spearman's rho, measures the strength and direction of association between two ranked variables. It assesses how well the relationship between the variables can be described using a monotonic function. Unlike Pearson's correlation, which requires interval data, Spearman's can be used with ordinal data, making it suitable for ranked datasets.

Significance Level The significance level, commonly denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold used to determine whether a statistical result is significant. In this context, a 0.05 significance level indicates a 5% risk of concluding that a correlation exists when there is none (Type I error). It helps researchers decide whether to reject the null hypothesis, which typically states that there is no correlation between the variables.