Testing for Rank Correlation

In Exercises 7–12, use the rank correlation coefficient to test for a correlation between the two variables. Use a significance level of α = 0.05.





Computers The following table lists quality rankings and costs (dollars) for different brands of laptop computers with 12 in. or 13 in. screens (based on data from Consumer Reports). Lower values of the quality rankings correspond to better computers. Do the more expensive brands appear to have better quality?



