Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
8:03 minutes
Problem 13.6.8
Textbook Question
Testing for Rank Correlation
In Exercises 7–12, use the rank correlation coefficient to test for a correlation between the two variables. Use a significance level of α = 0.05.
Computers The following table lists quality rankings and costs (dollars) for different brands of laptop computers with 12 in. or 13 in. screens (based on data from Consumer Reports). Lower values of the quality rankings correspond to better computers. Do the more expensive brands appear to have better quality?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning