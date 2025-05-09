Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
4:13 minutes
Problem 13.6.7
Textbook Question
Testing for Rank Correlation
In Exercises 7–12, use the rank correlation coefficient to test for a correlation between the two variables. Use a significance level of α = 0.05.
Colombian Coffee The following table lists quality rankings and costs (dollars) for a pound of different brands of Colombian coffee (based on data from Consumer Reports). Lower values of the quality rankings correspond to better coffee. Do the more expensive brands appear to have better quality?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data into two columns: one for the quality rankings and one for the costs. The quality rankings are already provided in ascending order (1 to 10), and the corresponding costs are listed below each rank.
Step 2: Assign ranks to the costs in ascending order. For example, the smallest cost gets rank 1, the second smallest gets rank 2, and so on. If there are ties, assign the average rank to the tied values.
Step 3: Calculate the difference (d) between the ranks of the quality rankings and the ranks of the costs for each brand. Then, square these differences (d²).
Step 4: Use the formula for Spearman's rank correlation coefficient: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">r<sub>s</sub> = 1 - (6Σd²)/(n(n²-1))</math>, where Σd² is the sum of the squared differences, and n is the number of pairs (in this case, n = 10).
Step 5: Compare the calculated Spearman's rank correlation coefficient (r<sub>s</sub>) to the critical value for α = 0.05 and n = 10. If |r<sub>s</sub>| exceeds the critical value, there is a significant correlation between the quality rankings and costs. Otherwise, there is no significant correlation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rank Correlation Coefficient
The rank correlation coefficient, often denoted as Spearman's rho, measures the strength and direction of association between two ranked variables. It assesses how well the relationship between the variables can be described using a monotonic function. A positive value indicates that as one variable increases, the other tends to increase, while a negative value suggests an inverse relationship.
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, denoted as α, is the threshold used to determine whether a statistical result is significant. In hypothesis testing, it represents the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true (Type I error). A common significance level is 0.05, meaning there is a 5% risk of concluding that a correlation exists when there is none.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (no effect or no correlation) and an alternative hypothesis (there is an effect or correlation). The test evaluates the evidence against the null hypothesis using a test statistic and the significance level to determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
