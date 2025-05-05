Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. For a valid probability distribution, the sum of all probabilities must equal 1, and each individual probability must be between 0 and 1. In the context of the survey, the responses 'Yes' and 'No' with their respective probabilities must satisfy these conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 06:39 06:39 Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution

Random Variable A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon. In this case, the random variable could be defined as the response to the question of whether individuals are afraid of heights. The responses 'Yes' and 'No' represent the possible outcomes of this random variable, which can be analyzed using probability distributions. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions