Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
3:46 minutes
Problem 5.RE.6
Textbook Question
Acrophobia USA Today reported results from a survey in which subjects were asked if they are afraid of heights in tall buildings. The results are summarized in the accompanying table. Does this table describe a probability distribution? Why or why not?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a probability distribution. A probability distribution must satisfy two conditions: (1) The sum of all probabilities must equal 1, and (2) each probability value must be between 0 and 1 inclusive.
Step 2: Examine the table provided. The table lists two responses ('Yes' and 'No') along with their corresponding probabilities P(x): 0.46 for 'Yes' and 0.54 for 'No'.
Step 3: Verify the first condition of a probability distribution. Add the probabilities: P(Yes) + P(No) = 0.46 + 0.54. Check if the sum equals 1.
Step 4: Verify the second condition of a probability distribution. Ensure that each probability value (0.46 and 0.54) lies within the range [0, 1].
Step 5: Based on the results of the verification steps, determine whether the table satisfies both conditions of a probability distribution and explain why or why not.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability Distribution
A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. For a valid probability distribution, the sum of all probabilities must equal 1, and each individual probability must be between 0 and 1. In the context of the survey, the responses 'Yes' and 'No' with their respective probabilities must satisfy these conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:39
Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution
Random Variable
A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon. In this case, the random variable could be defined as the response to the question of whether individuals are afraid of heights. The responses 'Yes' and 'No' represent the possible outcomes of this random variable, which can be analyzed using probability distributions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Sum of Probabilities
The sum of probabilities in a probability distribution must equal 1, reflecting the certainty that one of the possible outcomes will occur. In the provided table, the probabilities for 'Yes' (0.46) and 'No' (0.54) add up to 1 (0.46 + 0.54 = 1.00), confirming that the table represents a valid probability distribution.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice