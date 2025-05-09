Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
4:59 minutes
Problem 5.1.30e
Textbook Question
Expected Value in North Carolina’s Pick 4 Game In North Carolina’s Pick 4 lottery game, you can pay $1 to select a four-digit number from 0000 through 9999. If you select the same sequence of four digits that are drawn, you win and collect $5000.
e. If you bet $1 in North Carolina’s Pick 3 game, the expected value is Which bet is better in the sense of a producing a higher expected value: A $1 bet in the North Carolina Pick 4 game or a $1 bet in the North Carolina Pick 3 game?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of expected value. Expected value (EV) is a measure of the average outcome of a random event over the long run. It is calculated as the sum of all possible outcomes, each weighted by its probability of occurrence. The formula is: EV = Σ (Probability of outcome × Value of outcome).
Step 2: Calculate the probability of winning in the Pick 4 game. Since there are 10,000 possible four-digit combinations (0000 to 9999), the probability of selecting the correct sequence is 1/10,000.
Step 3: Determine the expected value for the Pick 4 game. The payout for winning is $5000, and the cost of the ticket is $1. The expected value is calculated as: EV = (Probability of winning × Payout) + (Probability of losing × Loss). Substitute the values: EV = (1/10,000 × $5000) + (9,999/10,000 × -$1).
Step 4: Compare this to the expected value of the Pick 3 game. If the expected value for the Pick 3 game is already provided, use it directly for comparison. If not, calculate it using the same formula as in Step 3, but adjust for the probabilities and payouts specific to the Pick 3 game (e.g., 1/1000 probability of winning if there are 1000 possible combinations).
Step 5: Compare the two expected values. The game with the higher expected value is the better bet in terms of producing a higher average return over the long run. Note that both games may have negative expected values, meaning they are not favorable bets overall, but the comparison will identify the less unfavorable option.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Expected Value
Expected value is a fundamental concept in probability and statistics that represents the average outcome of a random event when repeated many times. It is calculated by multiplying each possible outcome by its probability and summing these products. In the context of gambling or lotteries, it helps determine the average return on a bet, guiding players in making informed decisions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:14
Expected Value (Mean) of Random Variables
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In lottery games, the probability of winning is determined by the number of successful outcomes (e.g., matching the drawn number) divided by the total number of possible outcomes. Understanding probability is crucial for calculating expected value and comparing different betting options.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Comparative Analysis
Comparative analysis involves evaluating two or more options to determine which is more favorable based on specific criteria, such as expected value in this case. By comparing the expected values of different bets, players can identify which option offers a better return on investment. This concept is essential for making strategic decisions in games of chance like lotteries.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:48
Comparing Mean vs. Median
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice