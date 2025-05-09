Expected Value in North Carolina’s Pick 4 Game In North Carolina’s Pick 4 lottery game, you can pay $1 to select a four-digit number from 0000 through 9999. If you select the same sequence of four digits that are drawn, you win and collect $5000.





e. If you bet $1 in North Carolina’s Pick 3 game, the expected value is Which bet is better in the sense of a producing a higher expected value: A $1 bet in the North Carolina Pick 4 game or a $1 bet in the North Carolina Pick 3 game?