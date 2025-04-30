Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Expected Value Expected value is a fundamental concept in probability and statistics that represents the average outcome of a random event when repeated many times. It is calculated by multiplying each possible outcome by its probability and summing these products. In the context of a lottery game, the expected value helps determine the average amount a player can expect to win or lose per game played. Recommended video: Guided course 04:14 04:14 Expected Value (Mean) of Random Variables

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the Pick 4 lottery, the probability of selecting the winning four-digit number is 1 in 10,000, since there are 10,000 possible combinations (from 0000 to 9999). Understanding probability is essential for calculating the expected value and assessing the game's risk. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability