Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
Binomial Distribution
3:23 minutes
Problem 5.1.29d
Textbook Question
Expected Value for the Florida Pick 3 Lottery In the Florida Pick 3 lottery, you can bet $1 by selecting three digits, each between 0 and 9 inclusive. If the same three numbers are drawn in the same order, you win and collect $500.
d. Find the expected value for a $1 bet.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The expected value (E[X]) is a measure of the average outcome of a random event over the long run. It is calculated as the sum of all possible outcomes, each weighted by its probability of occurrence. Here, the outcomes are winning $500 or losing $1.
Step 2: Calculate the probability of winning. To win, the three digits you select must match the three digits drawn in the exact order. Since each digit can be any number from 0 to 9, there are 10 × 10 × 10 = 1000 possible combinations. Therefore, the probability of winning is 1/1000.
Step 3: Calculate the probability of losing. If the probability of winning is 1/1000, then the probability of losing is the complement, which is 1 - 1/1000 = 999/1000.
Step 4: Determine the monetary outcomes. If you win, you gain $500. If you lose, you lose your $1 bet, which is equivalent to a monetary outcome of -$1.
Step 5: Compute the expected value. Use the formula E[X] = (P(win) × Outcome(win)) + (P(lose) × Outcome(lose)). Substitute the probabilities and outcomes into the formula: E[X] = (1/1000 × 500) + (999/1000 × -1). Simplify the expression to find the expected value.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Expected Value
Expected value is a fundamental concept in probability and statistics that represents the average outcome of a random event when repeated many times. It is calculated by multiplying each possible outcome by its probability and summing these products. In the context of gambling, it helps determine whether a bet is favorable or not.
Probability
Probability quantifies the likelihood of a specific event occurring, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the Florida Pick 3 lottery, the probability of winning by selecting the correct three-digit combination in the correct order is calculated based on the total number of possible combinations, which is 1,000 (from 000 to 999). Understanding probability is crucial for calculating expected value.
Payoff
Payoff refers to the amount of money won from a bet if the outcome is favorable. In the Florida Pick 3 lottery, the payoff for a winning $1 bet is $500. The expected value calculation incorporates both the payoff and the probability of winning to assess the overall value of the bet, helping players make informed decisions.
