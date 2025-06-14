Constructing Confidence Intervals In Exercises 13–24, assume the sample is from a normally distributed population and construct the indicated confidence intervals for (a) the population variance σ^2. Interpret the results.

Volleyball The numbers of service aces scored by 15 teams randomly selected from the top 50 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball teams for the 2021 season have a sample standard deviation of 26.1. Use an 80% level of confidence. (Source: National Collegiate Athletic Association)