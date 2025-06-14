Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
4:34 minutes
Problem 6.4.14b
Textbook Question
Constructing Confidence Intervals In Exercises 13–24, assume the sample is from a normally distributed population and construct the indicated confidence intervals for (b) the population standard deviation σ. Interpret the results.
Drug Concentration The times (in minutes) for the drug concentration to peak when the drug epinephrine is injected into 15 randomly selected patients are listed. Use a 90% level of confidence.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning