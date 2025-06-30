Constructing Confidence Intervals In Exercises 13–24, assume the sample is from a normally distributed population and construct the indicated confidence intervals for (a) the population variance σ^2. Interpret the results.

Annual Precipitation The annual precipitation amounts (in inches) of a random sample of 61 years for Chicago, Illinois, have a sample standard deviation of 6.46. Use a 98% level of confidence. (Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)