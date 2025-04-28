Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a statistical measure that quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. It is calculated as the square root of the variance, which is the average of the squared differences from the mean. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation

Mean The mean, or average, is a measure of central tendency that is calculated by summing all the values in a dataset and dividing by the number of values. It provides a single value that represents the center of the data distribution. Understanding the mean is essential for calculating the standard deviation, as it serves as the reference point from which deviations are measured. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean