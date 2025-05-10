Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
5:12 minutes
Problem 8.c.1d
Textbook Question
Lightning Deaths Listed below are the numbers of deaths from lightning strikes in the United States each year for a sequence of recent and consecutive years. Find the values of the indicated statistics.
46 51 44 51 43 32 38 48 45 27 34 29 26 28 23 26 28 40 16 20
d. Variance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of variance. Variance measures the spread of a data set by calculating the average squared deviation of each data point from the mean. The formula for variance is: \( \sigma^2 = \frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}{n} \), where \( x_i \) represents each data point, \( \bar{x} \) is the mean, and \( n \) is the number of data points.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (\( \bar{x} \)) of the data set. Add all the data points together and divide by the total number of data points. For this data set: \( 46, 51, 44, 51, 43, 32, 38, 48, 45, 27, 34, 29, 26, 28, 23, 26, 28, 40, 16, 20 \). Use the formula \( \bar{x} = \frac{\sum x_i}{n} \).
Step 3: Compute the squared deviations for each data point. Subtract the mean (\( \bar{x} \)) from each data point (\( x_i \)) and square the result. For example, if \( x_1 = 46 \) and \( \bar{x} \) is the mean, calculate \( (46 - \bar{x})^2 \). Repeat this for all data points.
Step 4: Sum all the squared deviations. Add together all the squared deviations calculated in Step 3. This gives \( \sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2 \).
Step 5: Divide the sum of squared deviations by the number of data points (\( n \)) to find the variance. Use the formula \( \sigma^2 = \frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}{n} \). This final step provides the variance of the data set.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Variance
Variance is a statistical measure that represents the degree of spread or dispersion of a set of values. It quantifies how much the individual data points differ from the mean of the dataset. A higher variance indicates that the data points are more spread out, while a lower variance suggests they are closer to the mean. Variance is calculated by taking the average of the squared differences from the mean.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:48
Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables
Mean
The mean, often referred to as the average, is a measure of central tendency that summarizes a set of values by dividing the sum of all values by the number of values. It provides a single value that represents the center of the data distribution. In the context of the lightning deaths data, calculating the mean is essential for determining how far each individual death count deviates from this central value when computing variance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a statistic that measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. It is the square root of the variance and provides a more interpretable measure of spread in the same units as the original data. A low standard deviation indicates that the data points tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates a wider spread. Understanding standard deviation is crucial for interpreting the variance in the context of the lightning deaths data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice