Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Variance Variance is a statistical measure that represents the degree of spread or dispersion of a set of values. It quantifies how much the individual data points differ from the mean of the dataset. A higher variance indicates that the data points are more spread out, while a lower variance suggests they are closer to the mean. Variance is calculated by taking the average of the squared differences from the mean. Recommended video: Guided course 04:48 04:48 Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables

Mean The mean, often referred to as the average, is a measure of central tendency that summarizes a set of values by dividing the sum of all values by the number of values. It provides a single value that represents the center of the data distribution. In the context of the lightning deaths data, calculating the mean is essential for determining how far each individual death count deviates from this central value when computing variance. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean