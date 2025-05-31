Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
3:18 minutes
Problem 4.RE.13c
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–16, find the indicated binomial probabilities. If convenient, use technology or Table 2 in Appendix B.
Fifty-three percent of U.S. adults support attempting to land an astronaut on Mars. You randomly select eight U.S. adults. Find the probability that the number who support attempting to land an astronaut on Mars is (c) more than three.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the problem as a binomial probability problem. The binomial distribution is used when there are a fixed number of independent trials, each with two possible outcomes (success or failure). Here, the number of trials is n = 8, the probability of success (supporting the Mars mission) is p = 0.53, and the probability of failure is q = 1 - p = 0.47.
Step 2: Define the random variable X as the number of U.S. adults (out of 8) who support attempting to land an astronaut on Mars. The problem asks for the probability that X > 3. This can be expressed as P(X > 3).
Step 3: Use the complement rule to simplify the calculation. Since P(X > 3) = 1 - P(X ≤ 3), calculate P(X ≤ 3) first. This involves summing the probabilities for X = 0, X = 1, X = 2, and X = 3 using the binomial probability formula: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * q^(n-k), where (n choose k) = n! / [k! * (n-k)!].
Step 4: Compute each term for P(X = 0), P(X = 1), P(X = 2), and P(X = 3) using the binomial formula. For example, for P(X = 0), substitute k = 0, n = 8, p = 0.53, and q = 0.47 into the formula. Repeat this for k = 1, k = 2, and k = 3.
Step 5: Add the probabilities from Step 4 to find P(X ≤ 3). Finally, subtract this value from 1 to find P(X > 3). If convenient, use technology (e.g., a calculator or statistical software) to compute these probabilities more efficiently.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, the trials are the responses of the eight randomly selected U.S. adults regarding their support for landing an astronaut on Mars, with a success defined as a 'yes' response.
Probability Calculation
To find the probability of a specific outcome in a binomial distribution, we use the binomial probability formula: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where n is the number of trials, k is the number of successes, and p is the probability of success. For this question, we need to calculate the probability of more than three supporters, which involves summing the probabilities of four to eight supporters.
Cumulative Probability
Cumulative probability refers to the probability that a random variable takes on a value less than or equal to a certain number. In this case, to find the probability of more than three supporters, we can calculate the cumulative probability of having three or fewer supporters and subtract it from one, as P(X > 3) = 1 - P(X ≤ 3). This approach simplifies the calculation by focusing on fewer outcomes.
