Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Binomial Distribution
3:14 minutes
Problem 4.3.28c
Textbook Question
Hypergeometric Distribution Binomial experiments require that any sampling be done with replacement because each trial must be independent of the others. The hypergeometric distribution also has two outcomes: success and failure. The sampling, however, is done without replacement. For a population of N items having k successes and failures, the probability of selecting a sample of size that has successes and failures is given by
In a shipment of 15 microchips, 2 are defective and 13 are not defective. A sample of three microchips is chosen at random. Use the above formula to find the probability that (c) two microchips are defective and one is not defective.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypergeometric Distribution
The hypergeometric distribution models the probability of drawing a specific number of successes from a finite population without replacement. Unlike the binomial distribution, which assumes independent trials with replacement, the hypergeometric distribution accounts for the changing probabilities as items are drawn. It is defined by the population size (N), the number of successes in the population (k), the sample size (n), and the number of successes in the sample (x).
Combinatorial Notation
Combinatorial notation, often represented as 'n choose k' or C(n, k), is used to calculate the number of ways to choose k successes from n trials. This is crucial in the hypergeometric distribution formula, where it helps determine the number of ways to select successes and failures from the population. Understanding how to compute combinations is essential for solving problems involving the hypergeometric distribution.
Probability Calculation
Probability calculation in the context of the hypergeometric distribution involves determining the likelihood of a specific outcome based on the defined parameters. The formula provided combines the combinations of successes and failures to yield the probability of obtaining a certain number of defective items in a sample. This requires substituting the values of N, k, n, and x into the formula to find the desired probability.
