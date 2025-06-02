Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
2:16 minutes
Problem 4.RE.13a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–16, find the indicated binomial probabilities. If convenient, use technology or Table 2 in Appendix B.
Fifty-three percent of U.S. adults support attempting to land an astronaut on Mars. You randomly select eight U.S. adults. Find the probability that the number who support attempting to land an astronaut on Mars is (a) exactly three
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this is a binomial probability problem. The binomial distribution is used when there are a fixed number of independent trials (n), each with two possible outcomes (success or failure), and the probability of success (p) is constant for each trial. Here, n = 8 (number of trials), p = 0.53 (probability of success), and we are finding the probability of exactly 3 successes (x = 3).
Step 2: Write the formula for the binomial probability: P(X = x) = (n choose x) * p^x * (1 - p)^(n - x). Here, (n choose x) is the binomial coefficient, which can be calculated as (n! / (x! * (n - x)!)).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. For this problem, n = 8, x = 3, and p = 0.53. The formula becomes: P(X = 3) = (8 choose 3) * (0.53)^3 * (1 - 0.53)^(8 - 3).
Step 4: Calculate the binomial coefficient (8 choose 3). This is given by (8! / (3! * (8 - 3)!)), which simplifies to (8! / (3! * 5!)).
Step 5: Substitute the binomial coefficient and probabilities into the formula. Compute (0.53)^3 and (1 - 0.53)^5, then multiply these values by the binomial coefficient to find the probability. If needed, use technology or a statistical calculator to simplify the computation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Probability
Binomial probability refers to the probability of obtaining a fixed number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. The formula for calculating binomial probability is P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where n is the number of trials, k is the number of successes, and p is the probability of success on each trial.
Parameters of a Binomial Distribution
In a binomial distribution, two key parameters are defined: n, the number of trials, and p, the probability of success on each trial. In this scenario, n is 8 (the number of adults surveyed) and p is 0.53 (the probability that an adult supports the Mars landing). Understanding these parameters is essential for calculating the desired probabilities.
Combinatorial Coefficient
The combinatorial coefficient, often represented as 'n choose k' or C(n, k), calculates the number of ways to choose k successes from n trials. It is computed using the formula C(n, k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!), where '!' denotes factorial. This coefficient is crucial in binomial probability calculations as it accounts for the different arrangements of successes and failures.
