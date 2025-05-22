Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Combinations
Combinations refer to the selection of items from a larger set where order does not matter. In this problem, we use combinations to calculate the number of ways to select jury members from students and faculty without regard to order.
Probability of an Event
Probability measures the likelihood of an event occurring, calculated as the ratio of favorable outcomes to total possible outcomes. Here, the event is selecting all faculty members for the jury.
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Sample Space and Favorable Outcomes
The sample space is the total number of ways to select the jury from all candidates, while favorable outcomes are the selections meeting the event criteria (all faculty). Understanding these helps compute the probability accurately.
