In Exercises 41-44, perform the indicated calculation.
44. (5C3)/(10C3)
4. The table on the left shows the secondary school student enrollment levels (in thousands by grade) in Oklahoma and Texas schools in a recent year. (Source: U.S. Nation
for Education Statistics)
A student in one of the indicated grades and states is randomly selected. Find the probability of selecting a student who
d. is enrolled in Texas, given that the student is in twelfth grade.
7. There are 16 students giving final presentations in your history course.
b. Presentation subjects are based on the units of the course. Unit B is covered by three students, Unit C is covered by five students, and Units A and D are each covered by four students. How many presentation orders are possible when presentations on
the same unit are indistinguishable from each other?
Social Security Numbers
A Social Security number is used to identify each resident of the United States uniquely. The number is of the form xxx-xx-xxxx, where each x is a digit from 0 to 9.
b. What is the probability of correctly guessing the Social Security number of the president of the United States?
[NW] Arranging Songs Suppose Dan is going to create a Spotify playlist with 12 songs. In how many ways can the 12 songs be played without repetition?
Traveling Salesperson A salesperson must travel to eight cities to promote a new marketing campaign. How many different trips are possible if any route between cities is possible?
[NW] Selecting a Jury
The grade appeal process at a university requires that a jury be structured by selecting five individuals randomly from a pool of eight students and ten faculty.
b. What is the probability of selecting a jury of all faculty?