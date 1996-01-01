In Exercises 41-44, perform the indicated calculation.
42. 8P6
4. The table on the left shows the secondary school student enrollment levels (in thousands by grade) in Oklahoma and Texas schools in a recent year. (Source: U.S. Nation
for Education Statistics)
A student in one of the indicated grades and states is randomly selected. Find the probability of selecting a student who
d. is enrolled in Texas, given that the student is in twelfth grade.
7. There are 16 students giving final presentations in your history course.
b. Presentation subjects are based on the units of the course. Unit B is covered by three students, Unit C is covered by five students, and Units A and D are each covered by four students. How many presentation orders are possible when presentations on
the same unit are indistinguishable from each other?
A student formed a club at their school. They have 13 members, and need to elect a president, vice president, and treasurer. How many ways are there to fill these officer positions?
Emily is organizing her closet. She has 15 shirts left to hang but has space in one section for 6 shirts. How many ways could she hang shirts in that section?