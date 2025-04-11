Planets The planets of the solar system have the numbers of moons listed below in order from the sun. (Pluto is not included because it was uninvited from the solar system party in 2006.) Include appropriate units whenever relevant.





0 0 1 2 17 28 21 8





i. What is the level of measurement of the data: nominal, ordinal, interval, or ratio?

j. Are the data discrete or continuous?