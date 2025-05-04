Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
2:42 minutes
Problem 6.4.8a
Textbook Question
Using the Central Limit Theorem. In Exercises 5–8, assume that the amounts of weight that male college students gain during their freshman year are normally distributed with a mean of 1.2 kg and a standard deviation of 4.9 kg (based on Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B).
a. If 1 male college student is randomly selected, find the probability that he gains between 0.5 kg and 2.5 kg during freshman year.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given parameters. The problem states that the weight gain is normally distributed with a mean (μ) of 1.2 kg and a standard deviation (σ) of 4.9 kg. We are tasked with finding the probability that a randomly selected male college student gains between 0.5 kg and 2.5 kg.
Step 2: Standardize the values using the z-score formula. The z-score formula is given by: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>z</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi></mrow><mi>σ</mi></mfrac></math>, where x is the value of interest, μ is the mean, and σ is the standard deviation. Compute the z-scores for x = 0.5 and x = 2.5.
Step 3: Use the z-scores to find the cumulative probabilities. Once the z-scores are calculated, use a standard normal distribution table or a statistical software to find the cumulative probabilities corresponding to these z-scores.
Step 4: Subtract the cumulative probability of the lower z-score (corresponding to x = 0.5) from the cumulative probability of the higher z-score (corresponding to x = 2.5). This will give the probability that the weight gain is between 0.5 kg and 2.5 kg.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The final probability represents the likelihood that a randomly selected male college student gains between 0.5 kg and 2.5 kg during their freshman year. Ensure the result is reasonable given the context of the problem.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In this context, the weight gain of male college students follows a normal distribution with a specified mean and standard deviation, allowing us to use statistical methods to calculate probabilities related to weight gain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Central Limit Theorem (CLT)
The Central Limit Theorem states that the sampling distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the original distribution of the population. This theorem is crucial when dealing with sample means and allows for the application of normal distribution properties even when the sample size is small, provided the population is normally distributed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Probability Calculation
Probability calculation involves determining the likelihood of a specific event occurring within a defined range. In this scenario, we need to calculate the probability that a randomly selected male college student gains between 0.5 kg and 2.5 kg, which requires using the properties of the normal distribution to find the area under the curve between these two values.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning