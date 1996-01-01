- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions: Videos & Practice Problems
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions Practice Problems
In a survey of randomly selected credit card numbers, of the last digits are fives. If the digits are randomly distributed, the proportion of fives should be . Construct a confidence interval for the proportion of fives. Does this interval support the claim that the true proportion is ?
In a study of randomly selected lottery ticket numbers, out of digits are fives. If the digits are uniformly distributed, the expected proportion of fives is . Using the critical value method, P-value method, and confidence interval method, do all three approaches lead to the same conclusion at the significance level?
A local haunted house claims that at least of its visitors report being scared during the tour. A skeptical blogger suspects the true proportion is less than , and collects a random sample of visitors, of whom said they were scared. Use a randomization procedure to test the blogger's claim at the significance level.
A poll of registered voters found that support a new environmental policy. Test, at the significance level, whether the majority of voters support the policy.
A survey of college students found that believe they are above average in academic performance. The actual percentage of students with above-average grades is . At the significance level, test the claim that the proportion of students who believe they are above average matches the actual percentage. What does this indicate about student perceptions?
The following are the numbers of annual tornado-related fatalities in a certain country over consecutive years: . Additionally, in a recent study, there were tornado fatalities among adults and among children. Assume these are random samples and test the claim that the proportion of adult fatalities is greater than at the significance level. What might explain the result?
In a recent survey of adults aged to , participants were asked if they regularly consume energy drinks. Out of men, percent responded yes. Out of women, percent responded yes.
a. Pose a key question relevant to this data.
b. Identify an appropriate statistical procedure or tool to address the question.
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
A recent poll surveyed males aged to , asking if they regularly watch sports on television. Of those surveyed, responded yes.
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool to address the key question from part a.
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.