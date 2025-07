In a survey of 4000 4000 female adults who regularly engage in physical activity (at least 3 3 times per week), 78.5 % 78.5\% reported feeling satisfied with their mental health. In a survey of 2500 2500 female adults who do not engage in regular physical activity, 70.1 % 70.1\% reported feeling satisfied with their mental health. At the α = 0.01 \alpha = 0.01 significance level, can you support the claim that there is a difference in the proportion of females who report mental health satisfaction between the two groups?