A researcher compares the variability of scores from two independent samples drawn from normal populations. The sample variances are s 1 2 s_1^2 and s 2 2 s_2^2 . She defines the F F F test statistic as F = s l 2 s s 2 F=\frac{s_{l}^2}{s_{s}^2} F = s s 2 s l 2 , where s l 2 s_{l}^2 s l 2 is the larger of the two sample variances.

True or False: The resulting F F F statistic can ever be less than 1 1 1 .