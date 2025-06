A study compares the average number of hours students sleep before and after implementing a new bedtime routine. The 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the mean difference in sleep hours is given as − 3.2 < μ d < − 0.4 -3.2 < \mu_d < -0.4 − 3.2 < μ d < − 0.4 . Based on this interval, what can you conclude about the claim that the new routine has no effect on sleep duration, that is, μ d = 0 \mu_{d}=0 ?