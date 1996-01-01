A clinical trial enrolled 240 240 adults to compare three dietary interventions for long-term weight control. Participants were randomized to one of three diets and followed for 12 12 months; 78 78 completed Diet A, 70 70 completed Diet B, and 65 65 completed Diet C. At the 12 12 -month visit, each participant was recorded as either having maintained their target weight or not. What is the response variable? Is it qualitative or quantitative?