A health researcher believes that the average daily water intake for adult participants is 2.5 2.5 liters. To evaluate this claim, a random sample of 8 8 adults recorded their water intake (in liters) for one day. The data are: 2.4 , 2.6 , 2.3 , 2.7 , 2.5 , 2.4 , 2.2 , 2.6 2.4, 2.6, 2.3, 2.7, 2.5, 2.4, 2.2, 2.6 . Using a significance level of α = 0.01 α = 0.01 , is there sufficient evidence to reject the researcher's claim? Assume the population is normally distributed.