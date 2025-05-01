A study examines two diets and their effects on cholesterol levels. Group 1 1 (Diet X) has 10 10 participants with cholesterol readings: 195 195 , 200 200 , 202 202 , 205 205 , 207 207 , 210 210 , 212 212 , 215 215 , 218 218 , 220 220 . Group 2 2 (Diet Y) has 11 11 participants with readings: 205 205 , 208 208 , 210 210 , 212 212 , 215 215 , 217 217 , 219 219 , 221 221 , 223 223 , 225 225 , 228 228 . At α = 0.01 \alpha=0.01 , is there evidence that the mean cholesterol level is lower for Diet X than for Diet Y? Assume equal variances.