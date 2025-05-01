A nutritionist wants to determine if a new supplement increases the number of hours athletes sleep. She selects 12 12 athletes and records their sleep hours with and without the supplement. The mean of the differences d ˉ \bar{d} is 0.7 0.7 hours, and the standard deviation of the differences s d s_{d} is 0.5 0.5 hours. Construct a 90 % 90\% confidence interval for μ d \mu_d , the mean difference in sleep hours. Assume the differences are normally distributed.